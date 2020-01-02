Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Microvision’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). Microvision posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microvision will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Microvision.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. Microvision had a negative return on equity of 1,275.89% and a negative net margin of 574.86%.

MVIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In related news, Director Brian V. Turner purchased 35,000 shares of Microvision stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,011.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,450 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVIS. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microvision by 117.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Microvision by 230.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 92,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microvision by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 41,641 shares during the last quarter. 20.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MVIS stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. 417,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71. Microvision has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44.

About Microvision

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

