Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 17.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Micron Technology by 40.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.39. 20,139,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,083,076. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $56.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,006,633.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,229,166.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,050 shares of company stock worth $2,516,430 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.