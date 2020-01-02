Metro (TSE:MRU) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.50

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.50 and traded as low as $53.05. Metro shares last traded at $53.32, with a volume of 259,865 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$56.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.83 billion. Research analysts expect that Metro, Inc. will post 3.3999999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Metro (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

