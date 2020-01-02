Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.12 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) will post sales of $9.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.99 million. Merus posted sales of $9.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year sales of $32.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.61 million to $34.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $49.18 million, with estimates ranging from $31.75 million to $81.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Merus.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 90.21% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Merus in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Shares of MRUS stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 67,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.21. Merus has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $20.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Merus by 16.7% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Merus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Merus by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.