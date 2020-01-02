Max Property Group Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Max Property Group has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Max Property Group has a market capitalization of $407,814.00 and $86,446.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Max Property Group token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00039300 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 297% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00022649 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000661 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003963 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000746 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Max Property Group Profile

Max Property Group (CRYPTO:MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

