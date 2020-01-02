Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Matson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Matson posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matson will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Matson.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Matson had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $572.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on MATX. ValuEngine cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on Matson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Matson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, SVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $175,411.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,533.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Blake Baird sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,732 shares of company stock worth $530,748. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Matson by 38.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,051 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Matson stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.31. The company had a trading volume of 13,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,041. Matson has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

