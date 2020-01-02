MassGrid (MGD) Price Up 30.8% This Week

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. MassGrid has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $643.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MassGrid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, QBTC and ChaoEX. In the last seven days, MassGrid has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,139.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.53 or 0.01813652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.62 or 0.02823119 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00578576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011499 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00640207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00061810 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00024097 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00387334 BTC.

MassGrid (CRYPTO:MGD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 137,448,117 coins and its circulating supply is 75,956,817 coins. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MassGrid is www.massgrid.com . MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid

MassGrid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, CoinEx and QBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MassGrid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MassGrid using one of the exchanges listed above.

