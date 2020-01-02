Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.78. Malibu Boats reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Malibu Boats.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.98 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,204. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $47.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 792.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Read More: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.