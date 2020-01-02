Lucid (OTCMKTS:LCDX) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.45

Lucid Inc (OTCMKTS:LCDX) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.36. Lucid shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 7,671 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53.

About Lucid (OTCMKTS:LCDX)

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc, a medical technologies company, designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level in the United States. The company provides VivaScope 1500, a reflectance confocal imaging system that enables clinicians and researchers to capture confocal images that depict cellular structures of living tissue; and VivaScope 3000, a hand-held in vivo reflectance confocal microscope for skin imaging.

