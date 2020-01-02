Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Shares Down 2.4%

Los Andes Copper Ltd (CVE:LA)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.40, 14,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 152,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Separately, Paradigm Capital set a C$1.15 price objective on Los Andes Copper and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $108.66 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.38.

Los Andes Copper Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

