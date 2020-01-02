Lookers (LON:LOOK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.53

Lookers PLC (LON:LOOK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.53 and traded as high as $57.17. Lookers shares last traded at $56.40, with a volume of 175,418 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOOK shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on shares of Lookers in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lookers in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.39) price objective (down from GBX 68 ($0.89)) on shares of Lookers in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lookers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 61.60 ($0.81).

The firm has a market capitalization of $219.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 52.53.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.

