LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.21.

Several research firms have commented on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price target on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised LKQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.57. 61,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,258. LKQ has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.34.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $199,600.00. Also, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $134,710.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,613.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,506 shares of company stock valued at $822,020. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in LKQ by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in LKQ by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in LKQ by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in LKQ by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

