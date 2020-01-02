Lisk (LSK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $945,312.00

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00007497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Upbit, Poloniex and OKEx. Lisk has a total market cap of $63.33 million and approximately $945,312.00 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00022149 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013968 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008031 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007997 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 137,362,980 coins and its circulating supply is 121,241,597 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Poloniex, Bittrex, ChaoEX, Binance, OKEx, Cryptopia, Upbit, YoBit, HitBTC, COSS, BitBay, Bitbns, Exrates, Bit-Z, Coindeal, Huobi, Coinroom and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.