LiDCO Group (LON:LID) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.91

LiDCO Group plc (LON:LID)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and traded as high as $5.20. LiDCO Group shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 188,617 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of LiDCO Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.55. The company has a market cap of $12.58 million and a PE ratio of -8.58.

In other news, insider James G. Wetrich purchased 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £1,194 ($1,570.64). Also, insider Peter Grant purchased 121,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,868.32 ($6,404.00).

About LiDCO Group (LON:LID)

LiDCO Group Plc develops, manufactures, and sells hemodynamic monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, the United States, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company provides a range of closed and open pressure monitoring sets for use in the ICU, operating department, and Cath labs; and Stimpod NMS 450X, a quantitative neuromuscular blocking agent monitor.

