Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Issues Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.06-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $154-158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.25 million.Landec also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.28-0.32 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNDC. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Landec in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an in-line rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Landec in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.80.

Get Landec alerts:

NASDAQ:LNDC traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 260,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,031. The company has a market cap of $325.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. Landec has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.24.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.14 million. Landec’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landec will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Albert D. Bolles bought 3,800 shares of Landec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $40,622.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at $270,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Obus bought 10,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,757.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 43,900 shares of company stock worth $444,496. 14.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.