Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $408.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) will announce $408.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kraton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $423.70 million and the lowest is $394.00 million. Kraton reported sales of $447.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraton will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kraton.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $444.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.49 million. Kraton had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

KRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Kraton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie set a $33.00 price objective on Kraton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kraton from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kraton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 39,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $965,677.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 4,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $103,734.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at $181,321.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,230 shares of company stock worth $1,184,927 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 32,247 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

KRA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.32. The stock had a trading volume of 174,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.08. Kraton has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $40.76.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

