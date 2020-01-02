Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.49 on Top Exchanges

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00007001 BTC on popular exchanges including BarterDEX, Upbit, HitBTC and Binance. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $57.53 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00388950 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00073192 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00111301 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000421 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002696 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00001027 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000365 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 117,672,516 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BarterDEX, Binance, Cryptopia, Bitbns, CoinExchange, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

