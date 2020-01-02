Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.44

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.44 and traded as high as $21.22. Kinder Morgan shares last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 253,619 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 59,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,079,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

