KFG Resources (CVE:KFG) Trading 14.3% Higher

KFG Resources Ltd. (CVE:KFG) shares were up 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 79,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 69,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $2.02 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

About KFG Resources (CVE:KFG)

KFG Resources Ltd., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, KFG Petroleum Corporation, engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company develops onshore oil and gas reserves located in Concordia and Catahoula parishes, Louisiana; Adams, Jefferson, and Wilkinson counties, Mississippi; and Comanche County, Kansas.

