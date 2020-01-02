Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €66.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAS. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Baader Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €65.51 ($76.18).

Shares of BAS opened at €67.35 ($78.31) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €68.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.16. Basf has a twelve month low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a twelve month high of €74.61 ($86.76).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

