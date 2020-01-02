KARMA Achieves Market Cap of $500,428.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. One KARMA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including $18.94, $24.43, $33.94 and $7.50. Over the last week, KARMA has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $500,428.00 and approximately $731.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002173 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

