Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.77.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KSU. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $125,445.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,871.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio O. Garza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $458,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,978 shares of company stock worth $3,216,845 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. FMR LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 4.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 396,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,325,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 25.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $154.48. 36,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.80 and a 52 week high of $156.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.50.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.39 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.