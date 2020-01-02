JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Private Trust Co. NA’s 5th Largest Position

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.2% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded up $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $141.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,336,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874,186. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.03. The firm has a market cap of $434.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $140.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.65 per share, with a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,384.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective (up from $138.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

