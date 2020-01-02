Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Park National Corp OH’s 6th Largest Position

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.5% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $50,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $2,939,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,629,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988,635. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $147.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.50. The company has a market cap of $382.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

