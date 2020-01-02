John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $47.78

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.78 and traded as high as $48.41. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $48.41, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $466.21 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

About John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

