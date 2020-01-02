iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

PFF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,140,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,349. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $37.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

