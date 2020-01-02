iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,374,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,328 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,437.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,647,000 after buying an additional 1,086,135 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $128,287,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,605,000 after buying an additional 612,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 318.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,150,000 after buying an additional 473,574 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $165.78. The company had a trading volume of 18,258,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,535,297. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $131.65 and a twelve month high of $167.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.5973 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.