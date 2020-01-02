IOST 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17.49 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. IOST has a market cap of $57.95 million and approximately $17.49 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOST has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One IOST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Hotbit, BitMax and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.06 or 0.06047443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029918 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002102 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036315 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023874 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GBX Digital Asset Exchange, CoinBene, Binance, OKEx, Kucoin, BigONE, Bithumb, HitBTC, CoinZest, IDAX, Bitkub, Kyber Network, Vebitcoin, Livecoin, Zebpay, Huobi, Ethfinex, BitMart, Koinex, Cobinhood, WazirX, Hotbit, ABCC, Upbit, IDEX, DragonEX, DigiFinex, DDEX, Bitrue, GOPAX, Coineal, BitMax and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

