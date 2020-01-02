Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.80

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.80 and traded as low as $12.80. Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCV. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 494,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 18,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 75,460 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 18.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

