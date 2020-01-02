Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Shares Up 3.3%

Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)’s share price shot up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31, 4,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 239,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Inuvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.
Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million.
Inuvo Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)
Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.
