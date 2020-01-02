Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Shares Up 3.3%

Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)’s share price shot up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31, 4,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 239,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Inuvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inuvo by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 46,199 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Inuvo during the third quarter valued at $1,354,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Inuvo by 10.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 171,999 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Inuvo by 214.2% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,000 shares in the last quarter.

Inuvo Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.