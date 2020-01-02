Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTEC. Zacks Investment Research cut Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Capital cut Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Intec Pharma by 25.9% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 729,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intec Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Intec Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intec Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intec Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intec Pharma stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 935,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,986. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.14. Intec Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Research analysts forecast that Intec Pharma will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

