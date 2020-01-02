INT Chain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.01 Million (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, INT Chain has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. INT Chain has a market cap of $6.19 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, OKEx, OKEx Korea and Allcoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.90 or 0.05995883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029738 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002097 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036326 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001208 BTC.

About INT Chain

INT Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, OKEx, Ethfinex, CoinEgg and OKEx Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

