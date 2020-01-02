Insight Chain (INB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.00 Million

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last week, Insight Chain has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Insight Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00006375 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $10.39, $51.55 and $5.60. Insight Chain has a market cap of $159.75 million and $8.00 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00052484 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00335940 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013913 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003486 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015476 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009848 BTC.

Insight Chain Profile

Insight Chain is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io . Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Insight Chain

