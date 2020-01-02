Insider Selling: Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Sells 44,000 Shares of Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Mikael Schauman sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total transaction of C$347,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$331,800.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$7.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. Lundin Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$5.44 and a twelve month high of C$7.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.85.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$711.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LUN shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, September 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.75.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

