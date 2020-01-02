Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells 32 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.55, for a total value of $42,929.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50.

On Monday, November 4th, Ann Mather sold 50 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $63,822.50.

On Friday, November 1st, Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $30.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,367.37. 1,395,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,646. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,014.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1,365.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,330.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,226.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,475.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $911,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $475,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 363,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $443,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 186.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,747,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

