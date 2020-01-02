Insider Buying: Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) Insider Purchases 821,260 Shares of Stock

Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) insider Peter Wallace acquired 821,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$90,338.60 ($64,069.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About Ambertech

Ambertech Limited provides various technologies for the professional and consumer audio/visual markets in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Professional, Lifestyle Entertainment, and New Zealand segments. The company distributes high technology equipment to professional broadcast, film, recording, and sound reinforcement industries; home theatre products to dealers; projection and display products for business and domestic applications; and custom installation components for home theatre, and commercial installations to dealers and consumers.

