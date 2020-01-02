IMV (TSE:IMV) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Imv Inc (TSE:IMV) shot up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.08 and last traded at C$4.00, 66,960 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 62% from the average session volume of 41,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.77.

Separately, Oppenheimer set a C$9.00 price target on shares of IMV and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.88 million and a PE ratio of -7.55.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.06 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Imv Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About IMV (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

