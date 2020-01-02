Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) rose 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 109 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.43), approximately 324,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106 ($1.39).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 106.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 109.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 23.81 and a quick ratio of 23.81.

About Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR)

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

