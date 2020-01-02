IDEX (IDEX) Price Hits $0.0097 on Major Exchanges

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and $549.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00189365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.01347409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025012 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121768 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX's genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,410,210 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . IDEX's official message board is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX.

