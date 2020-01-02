Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 281.75 ($3.71).

IBST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.42) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ibstock to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 293 ($3.85) to GBX 268 ($3.53) in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Ibstock stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 322 ($4.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 277 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 245.23. Ibstock has a 12 month low of GBX 196.70 ($2.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 311.80 ($4.10).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

