I/O Coin Price Hits $0.0678 on Major Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0678 or 0.00000973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $636.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00041520 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00578730 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000210 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000061 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000440 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,892,810 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

