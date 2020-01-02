Horizen Trading Up 24.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Horizen has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $7.98 or 0.00114108 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, OKEx, Upbit and Binance. Horizen has a market cap of $64.76 million and $1.19 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00383299 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00072475 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002699 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001386 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,113,300 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Horizen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DragonEX, COSS, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Cryptopia, Binance, Bittrex and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

