Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $52.28

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.28 and traded as high as $53.78. Heineken shares last traded at $53.43, with a volume of 10,602 shares changing hands.

HEINY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heineken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Heineken alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.48.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.