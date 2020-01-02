Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $52.28

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.28 and traded as high as $53.78. Heineken shares last traded at $53.43, with a volume of 10,602 shares changing hands.
HEINY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heineken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.
The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.48.
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
