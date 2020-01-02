HC Wainwright Reaffirms Hold Rating for Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

HC Wainwright reissued their hold rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Acorda Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $1.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acorda Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.21.
NASDAQ ACOR opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $17.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 593,660 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 98,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 50,742 shares during the period.
About Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.
