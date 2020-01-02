HC Wainwright Reaffirms Hold Rating for Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

HC Wainwright reissued their hold rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Acorda Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $1.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acorda Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.21.

NASDAQ ACOR opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $17.57.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. Acorda Therapeutics’s revenue was down 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 593,660 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 98,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 50,742 shares during the period.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

