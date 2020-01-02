Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €135.96 ($158.09).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HNR1 shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nord/LB set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a €133.40 ($155.12) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

FRA:HNR1 traded up €2.20 ($2.56) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €174.50 ($202.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,274 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €170.14 and a 200-day moving average of €154.18. Hannover Re has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

