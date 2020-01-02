Guider One Day Volume Hits $63.00 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 43.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Guider has a market cap of $21,890.00 and $63.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Guider has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Guider alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $421.87 or 0.06030952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030688 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036541 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024466 BTC.

Guider Profile

GDR is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.