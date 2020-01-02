Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GTBIF shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

GTBIF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 546,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,573. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures and sells various cannabis products in the United States. The company's cannabis products include flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topical. It owns and operates a chain of retail cannabis stores under the RISE name. The company markets its products through third party retailers.

