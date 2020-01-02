Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GGG. ValuEngine cut Graco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

GGG traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.49. 690,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,372. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $53.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In related news, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $964,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $164,985.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,039 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Graco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 25,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Graco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 38,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Graco by 34.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in Graco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

