FSD Pharma (OTCMKTS:FSDDF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of FSD Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:FSDDF) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.43, 4,560 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 5,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96.

FSD Pharma (OTCMKTS:FSDDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of the indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for various central nervous system disorders, including chronic pain, fibromyalgia, and irritable bowel syndrome.

