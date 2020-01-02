Friendz 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $30,582.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, Friendz has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, HitBTC, IDEX and DragonEX. Friendz has a total market cap of $961,006.00 and $30,582.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Friendz

Friendz’s launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,822,558 tokens. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart, Mercatox, DragonEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

